Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 33.0% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.