Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells $654,461.24 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashish Chand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51.

Belden Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BDC opened at $90.85 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

