BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.
BLK opened at $680.45 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
