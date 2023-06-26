BMO Capital Markets Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $58.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

CMC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

