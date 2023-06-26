BMO Capital Markets Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.70.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.