Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $452,870.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $85.54 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

