BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Critical Analysis

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 5.64 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.72 $5.97 billion $3.72 15.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.78% 15.38% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 3 6 0 2.36

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

