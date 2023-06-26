Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

