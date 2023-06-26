Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $7.65

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

