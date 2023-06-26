Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 845,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $524.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.14.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

