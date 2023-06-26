Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $157.98 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.