Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

