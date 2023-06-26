Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $404.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day moving average of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

