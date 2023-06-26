Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 37.1% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 365 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.