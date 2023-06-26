Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.42.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

CAT stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after buying an additional 1,024,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.