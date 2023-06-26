CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

