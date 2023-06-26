Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.