Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 131,154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,973 shares of company stock worth $2,680,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

