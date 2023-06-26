Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

