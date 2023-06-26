Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.