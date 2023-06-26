Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,267 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

