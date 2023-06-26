Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 8th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

