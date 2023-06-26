Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

