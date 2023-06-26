City Holding Co. Acquires 400 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

