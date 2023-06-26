City Holding Co. Buys 1,620 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

