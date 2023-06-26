City Holding Co. Has $1.62 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

NYSE EMR opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

