City Holding Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.