City Holding Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

