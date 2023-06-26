City Holding Co. Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

