City Holding Co. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $232.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

