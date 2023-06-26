City Holding Co. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

