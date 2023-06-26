City Holding Co. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

