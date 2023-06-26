City Holding Co. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

