City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

