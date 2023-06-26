City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

