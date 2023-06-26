City Holding Co. Purchases 2,225 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

