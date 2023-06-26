City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

