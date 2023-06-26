City Holding Co. Sells 199 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $171.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

