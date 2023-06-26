City Holding Co. Sells 4,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

