City Holding Co. Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.