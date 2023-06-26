City Holding Co. Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- AI is Powering a Recovery for Juniper Networks
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.