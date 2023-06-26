City Holding Co. Sells 810 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $72.45 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

