Claro Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.