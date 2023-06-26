Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD opened at $178.20 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

