Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

