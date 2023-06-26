Comparing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.57 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -5.81 Cars.com $653.88 million 1.90 $17.21 million $0.36 51.61

Analyst Recommendations

Cars.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 Cars.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $23.42, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08% Cars.com 3.67% 6.33% 2.36%

Summary

Cars.com beats 8X8 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

