Comparing IDW Media (IDWM) & Its Rivals

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -19.09% -35.17% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 189 426 604 14 2.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 70.39%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.66 IDW Media Competitors $1.37 billion $655.66 million 4.75

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.