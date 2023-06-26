Comparing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wix.com and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 9 0 2.69 Kanzhun 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $105.54, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Wix.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92% Kanzhun 3.52% 1.39% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Wix.com and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.17 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -21.67 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.45 $15.55 million $0.06 245.83

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Wix.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

