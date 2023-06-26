Comparing Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) & TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) and TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Nippon Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TimkenSteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Steel and TimkenSteel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A TimkenSteel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

TimkenSteel has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. Given TimkenSteel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TimkenSteel is more favorable than Nippon Steel.

This table compares Nippon Steel and TimkenSteel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel N/A N/A N/A $26.24 0.79 TimkenSteel $1.33 billion 0.64 $65.10 million $0.68 28.65

TimkenSteel has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Steel. Nippon Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TimkenSteel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel and TimkenSteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel N/A N/A N/A TimkenSteel 3.26% 11.03% 6.98%

Summary

TimkenSteel beats Nippon Steel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel

(Get Rating)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. The company also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive; oil and gas; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; defense; heavy truck; agriculture; and power generation sectors. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.