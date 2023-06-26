Comparing Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polaris and Curtiss Motorcycles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Polaris alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 0 10 2 1 2.31 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polaris presently has a consensus target price of $114.27, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Polaris has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.22, indicating that its stock price is 722% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polaris and Curtiss Motorcycles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.59 billion 0.76 $447.10 million $8.31 13.88 Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

(Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.