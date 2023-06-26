Comparing UTG (UTGN) & Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get UTG alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.28 billion $1.34 billion 56.07

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 312 1924 1735 55 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 241.29%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.62% 7.49% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Get Rating)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.